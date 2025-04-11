Ola Electric Unveils Groundbreaking Roadster X: A New Era in Electric Mobility

Ola Electric has officially introduced its latest innovation, the Roadster X, from their Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. This advanced electric motorcycle is expected to hit the roads soon, heralding a new era in electric mobility.

The Roadster X series is equipped with a mid-drive motor, enhancing its performance and safety. Additionally, it boasts unique features like an integrated chain drive and flat cables, which improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance the machine's thermal performance.

Offering technology breakthroughs, the Roadster X includes brake-by-wire technology, cruise control, and a robust battery system. The prices start at Rs 84,999 and go up to Rs 1,84,999, providing flexible options for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)