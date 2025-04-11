Left Menu

U.S. Markets Jitter Amid Escalating Tariff War with China

The U.S. stock market experiences volatility as China's increased tariffs on U.S. goods add to the ongoing trade war tensions. Investors eagerly await earnings reports from major banks amid concerns over potential economic impacts. Safe-haven assets like gold surge, reflecting market uncertainty.

U.S. stock futures fluctuated on Friday as China heightened tariffs on American imports to 125%, intensifying the trade war. Markets are closely watching earnings reports from major banks amid this backdrop.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 145%, markets have been unstable. Wall Street's roller-coaster movements saw the S&P 500 witnessing its largest single-day jump since 2008, yet it remains significantly down from previous highs.

Safe-haven investments like gold surged, reflecting growing investor anxiety. As Treasury yields hold steady post-bond selloff, market participants are anticipating potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

