U.S. Markets Jitter Amid Escalating Tariff War with China

U.S. stock futures fluctuated on Friday as China heightened tariffs on American imports to 125%, intensifying the trade war. Markets are closely watching earnings reports from major banks amid this backdrop.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 145%, markets have been unstable. Wall Street's roller-coaster movements saw the S&P 500 witnessing its largest single-day jump since 2008, yet it remains significantly down from previous highs.

Safe-haven investments like gold surged, reflecting growing investor anxiety. As Treasury yields hold steady post-bond selloff, market participants are anticipating potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

