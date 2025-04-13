Left Menu

TCS CEO K Krithivasan Optimistic Amid Tariff-induced Uncertainty

TCS CEO K Krithivasan is confident that tariff-induced uncertainties in the IT sector will be short-lived. Despite the current challenges, TCS maintains a robust order book and sees a rise in pricing. Krithivasan has implemented structural changes, including independent AI and cloud units, to adapt to market shifts.

K Krithivasan, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), remains optimistic that the uncertainties in the sector caused by tariff moves will soon be resolved. He believes the situation to be temporary and expects it to clear within months.

Despite some clients ceasing discretionary spending because of these uncertainties, TCS continues to secure a strong order book, boasting over USD 39 billion. There's confidence in sustained revenue bookings and a noted slight uptick in pricing, both year-on-year and sequentially.

Krithivasan has introduced structural changes, including the creation of independent AI and cloud units to respond dynamically to market changes. Meanwhile, large deals, particularly in India, remain on the horizon for TCS, even as the company holds steady against current challenges.

