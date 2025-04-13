Left Menu

India Joins Elite Club with Successful Laser Weapon Test

India has successfully tested a laser-directed energy weapon, joining a small group of nations with this advanced technology. The trial by DRDO in Andhra Pradesh demonstrated the weapon's efficacy against drones, advancing India's defense capabilities alongside global leaders like the US, China, and Russia.

Updated: 13-04-2025 21:36 IST
India marked a significant milestone in defense technology with the successful trial of a laser-directed energy weapon. Conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the test positions India among a select few nations mastering this cutting-edge armament.

According to the DRDO, the trial demonstrated the weapon's ability to incapacitate both fixed-wing UAVs and swarm drones, inflicting structural damage and disabling surveillance sensors. This advancement signifies a leap in India's defense strategy, keeping pace with global powers such as the US, China, and Russia.

As part of a broader push to enhance its military capabilities, India is focusing on directed energy and hypersonic weapons development. The Indian Air Force is underway in integrating these systems into airborne platforms, bolstering national security against future threats.

