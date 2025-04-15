Left Menu

Ferns N Petals and Comviva Triumph in Digital Payment Innovation

India's premier gifting brand, Ferns N Petals, and global tech leader, Comviva, secured the Gold award for 'Best Digital Payment Facilitator' at the Drivers of Digital Awards 2025. Their collaboration innovatively enhances payment pathways, yielding high performance and customer satisfaction during peak shopping events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ferns N Petals (FNP), a leader in India's gifting sector, alongside Comviva, renowned for customer experience solutions, have clinched the prestigious Gold award in the 'Best Digital Payment Facilitator' category at the Drivers of Digital Awards 2025.

The accolade honors the brands' joint effort in revolutionizing digital transaction capabilities, with Comviva's mobiquity® One platform at the core, driving over 5% improvement in transaction success rates. This boost is particularly vital during high-traffic gifting occasions.

With a focus on seamless customer experience, FNP and Comviva's partnership sets a benchmark in the digital payments and e-commerce space, showcasing excellence and trust, crucial during peak gifting periods like Valentine's Day and Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

