Ferns N Petals and Comviva Triumph in Digital Payment Innovation

Ferns N Petals (FNP), a leader in India's gifting sector, alongside Comviva, renowned for customer experience solutions, have clinched the prestigious Gold award in the 'Best Digital Payment Facilitator' category at the Drivers of Digital Awards 2025.

The accolade honors the brands' joint effort in revolutionizing digital transaction capabilities, with Comviva's mobiquity® One platform at the core, driving over 5% improvement in transaction success rates. This boost is particularly vital during high-traffic gifting occasions.

With a focus on seamless customer experience, FNP and Comviva's partnership sets a benchmark in the digital payments and e-commerce space, showcasing excellence and trust, crucial during peak gifting periods like Valentine's Day and Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)