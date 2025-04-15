IAEA and Wismut Strengthen Global Efforts to Safely Remediate Uranium Sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Wismut GmbH, a German state-owned company with decades of experience in uranium mine rehabilitation, have signed a new agreement to intensify their collaboration in the safe management and remediation of former uranium mining sites worldwide.

Signed on 2 April 2025, this practical arrangement aims to expand upon more than two decades of cooperation between the two entities, providing a formal structure for future joint activities focused on environmental safety, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

A New Chapter in Uranium Legacy Site Remediation

“This agreement aims to strengthen joint efforts between the IAEA and Wismut to safely manage the rehabilitation of former uranium mining sites, ensuring that environmental remediation practices evolve with the latest expertise and innovation,” stated Lydie Evrard, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security.

The initiative is part of the IAEA’s broader commitment to the safe remediation and long-term management of uranium legacy sites—areas left contaminated by past uranium mining and processing activities. These sites, many of which date back to the mid-20th century, were developed in an era when sustainable end-of-life planning for nuclear-related operations was not standard practice. As a result, many such locations are now burdened with radioactive and toxic contaminants, posing potential risks to both human health and the surrounding environment.

Wismut: A Legacy of Expertise

Wismut GmbH brings considerable experience to this partnership. Once one of the world’s largest uranium producers during the Cold War, Wismut has since shifted its focus to the environmental rehabilitation of its former mining and milling sites in eastern Germany. Since the early 1990s, the company has undertaken one of the most extensive and technically complex uranium remediation programs in the world, setting a global standard in this specialized field.

Over the years, Wismut has hosted IAEA-led training workshops, contributed to peer review safety missions, and collaborated on several IAEA publications, including the development of internationally recognized Safety Standards. This longstanding cooperation now takes a significant step forward under the new agreement.

Key Areas of Collaboration

Under the terms of the arrangement, Wismut will:

Support the development and dissemination of specialized publications related to the environmental management, remediation, and decommissioning of uranium mining and milling facilities.

Contribute to the management of residues containing naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) from uranium production and similar industrial activities.

Nominate experienced personnel to participate in international workshops, webinars, and training sessions organized by the IAEA.

Take part in IAEA missions and global expert panels, such as the Coordination Group for Uranium Legacy Sites (CGULS) and the International Working Forum on Regulatory Supervision of Legacy Sites (RSLS).

Support other networks and expert groups like the Network of Environmental Management and Remediation (ENVIRONET) and the Uranium Mining Remediation Exchange Group (UMREG).

Strengthening Global Capacity

This new arrangement comes at a time when interest in sustainable resource extraction and responsible environmental stewardship is growing. Many countries with former or active uranium production sites are seeking solutions to manage contaminated land, protect local communities, and comply with modern environmental standards. By partnering with Wismut, the IAEA gains access to a rare depth of practical knowledge and hands-on expertise that can be shared globally.

Michael Paul, Managing Technical Director of Wismut, emphasized the importance of the collaboration:

“The agreement provides a sound base and clear guidance for joint future activities in environmental remediation as an emerging field of growing importance for restoring the trust of mining communities worldwide that sustainable resource extraction is indeed achievable.”

Looking Forward

The formalization of this partnership represents a milestone in global efforts to tackle the environmental and social legacies of uranium mining. By combining the IAEA’s international reach and regulatory experience with Wismut’s unparalleled technical know-how, the collaboration is poised to help countries develop safer, cleaner, and more sustainable approaches to uranium site remediation.

The agreement reinforces a shared vision for a future where communities living near former uranium production sites can be confident in the safety and sustainability of their environment. As the world looks to nuclear power as a clean energy source, managing its legacy responsibly is a crucial part of building public trust and ensuring long-term environmental integrity.