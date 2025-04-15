OpenGov Expands Global Footprint with New Pune Innovation Hub
OpenGov, a leading provider of AI-enabled cloud software for U.S. governments, has opened a new office in Pune, India. This expansion highlights OpenGov's commitment to technology-driven government solutions and innovation. The Pune office aims to leverage AI and a thriving tech ecosystem to enhance public sector efficiency.
OpenGov has made a significant move in its global expansion strategy by inaugurating a new office in Pune, India. Known for its AI-enabled cloud software solutions aimed at U.S. state and local governments, the company intends to bolster its product development through this strategic location.
The new office, located in Sai Radhe Complex, will serve as a cornerstone for innovation and collaboration. OpenGov's expansion to Pune is fueled by the city's deep talent pool and robust tech ecosystem, making it an ideal place for advancing AI-driven solutions that improve government operations.
Backed by Cox Enterprises, OpenGov is on a fast-paced growth path, focusing on developing technology that fosters transparency and efficiency in government processes. The company's investment in the Pune office underscores its commitment to attracting top talent and delivering impactful government technology solutions.
