OpenGov Expands Global Footprint with New Pune Innovation Hub

OpenGov has made a significant move in its global expansion strategy by inaugurating a new office in Pune, India. Known for its AI-enabled cloud software solutions aimed at U.S. state and local governments, the company intends to bolster its product development through this strategic location.

The new office, located in Sai Radhe Complex, will serve as a cornerstone for innovation and collaboration. OpenGov's expansion to Pune is fueled by the city's deep talent pool and robust tech ecosystem, making it an ideal place for advancing AI-driven solutions that improve government operations.

Backed by Cox Enterprises, OpenGov is on a fast-paced growth path, focusing on developing technology that fosters transparency and efficiency in government processes. The company's investment in the Pune office underscores its commitment to attracting top talent and delivering impactful government technology solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)