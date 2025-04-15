Zuckerberg’s Choice: Why Instagram Had the Better Camera

In a significant revelation during a U.S. antitrust trial, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded that the social media giant acquired Instagram due to its superior camera technology compared to Facebook's in-development version at the time. This admission lends weight to accusations that Meta engaged in a strategy to eliminate competition by acquiring potential rivals.

The trial is a pivotal moment as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks to reverse Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, examining allegations of monopolistic practices. The case surfaces amid broader scrutiny of technology giants and their competitive conduct, initially promised by the Trump administration.

Zuckerberg noted that past attempts to develop new apps frequently failed, highlighting the difficulties in internally innovating within Meta. The FTC argues that Meta's dominance allows more pervasive advertising, though Zuckerberg disputed that increased ads diminish user experience. He emphasized that ads are tailored to enhance engagement.

