Zuckerberg's 2018 Plan to Spin Off Instagram Over Antitrust Fears Unveiled
In 2018, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning off Instagram amid antitrust scrutiny, as revealed during a recent trial in Washington. Despite the consideration, Meta opted for consolidation, reflecting the ongoing antitrust challenge from the FTC regarding its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg contemplated spinning off Instagram in 2018 due to antitrust concerns, a memo revealed during his trial testimony in Washington on Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in this significant legal clash.
Zuckerberg had suggested the drastic step of making Instagram a separate entity to strengthen business growth, despite potential risks to Facebook's value. Ultimately, Meta pursued consolidation, highlighting how seriously Zuckerberg regarded the antitrust threat now materializing in court.
In his testimony, Zuckerberg conceded Instagram's superiority in camera technology, supporting FTC's accusations of Meta's monopolistic practices. He acknowledged that many of Meta's app-building attempts had failed, underscoring the challenges of maintaining market dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zuckerberg
- Meta
- antitrust
- FTC
- testimony
- acquisition
- social media
- trial
- consolidation
ALSO READ
Tokyo Gas Expands US Operations with Major Chevron Acquisition
Sweden's Strategic Acquisition: Embraer C-390s Join Military Fleet
CCI Greenlights Major Stake Acquisitions in API Holdings and Groww
CCI Approves Joint Acquisition in Digital Healthcare by 360 ONE and Claypond Capital
Health Storm: FTC's Insulin Hold, State Lawsuits, and Hungary's Military Against Disease