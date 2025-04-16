Zuckerberg's 2018 Plan to Spin Off Instagram Over Antitrust Fears Unveiled

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg contemplated spinning off Instagram in 2018 due to antitrust concerns, a memo revealed during his trial testimony in Washington on Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in this significant legal clash.

Zuckerberg had suggested the drastic step of making Instagram a separate entity to strengthen business growth, despite potential risks to Facebook's value. Ultimately, Meta pursued consolidation, highlighting how seriously Zuckerberg regarded the antitrust threat now materializing in court.

In his testimony, Zuckerberg conceded Instagram's superiority in camera technology, supporting FTC's accusations of Meta's monopolistic practices. He acknowledged that many of Meta's app-building attempts had failed, underscoring the challenges of maintaining market dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)