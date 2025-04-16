Left Menu

Zuckerberg's 2018 Plan to Spin Off Instagram Over Antitrust Fears Unveiled

In 2018, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg considered spinning off Instagram amid antitrust scrutiny, as revealed during a recent trial in Washington. Despite the consideration, Meta opted for consolidation, reflecting the ongoing antitrust challenge from the FTC regarding its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:32 IST
Zuckerberg's 2018 Plan to Spin Off Instagram Over Antitrust Fears Unveiled
Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg contemplated spinning off Instagram in 2018 due to antitrust concerns, a memo revealed during his trial testimony in Washington on Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in this significant legal clash.

Zuckerberg had suggested the drastic step of making Instagram a separate entity to strengthen business growth, despite potential risks to Facebook's value. Ultimately, Meta pursued consolidation, highlighting how seriously Zuckerberg regarded the antitrust threat now materializing in court.

In his testimony, Zuckerberg conceded Instagram's superiority in camera technology, supporting FTC's accusations of Meta's monopolistic practices. He acknowledged that many of Meta's app-building attempts had failed, underscoring the challenges of maintaining market dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025