Global Chip Stocks Plummet: Trade Tensions Hit Nvidia and AMD Hard

On Wednesday, global semiconductor stocks faced a significant downturn as U.S. trade policies took their toll on the industry. Nvidia and AMD, two prominent players in the AI chip market, are experiencing financial turbulence following the latest export curbs related to trade tensions with China.

Nvidia, noted for its pivotal role in AI development, warned of a $5.5 billion impact from the U.S. restrictions. Concurrently, AMD revealed an expected $800 million hit. This marks a substantial setback for both companies as they navigate a fraught geopolitical landscape and the resulting market shifts.

The U.S. moves to decouple economically from China are reshaping the chip industry. Market analysts note a growing realization that these changes are here to stay, with American chip firms like Nvidia continuing to grapple with restricted access to a crucial revenue stream. While demand from cloud companies remains robust, the sector faces challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)