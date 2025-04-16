Left Menu

Global Chip Stocks Plummet: Trade Tensions Hit Nvidia and AMD Hard

Global semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia and AMD, plummeted amid U.S. trade restrictions on AI chips destined for China. The restrictions have raised concerns about future sales and could significantly impact revenue, reflecting ongoing trade tensions and market decoupling between the U.S. and China.

On Wednesday, global semiconductor stocks faced a significant downturn as U.S. trade policies took their toll on the industry. Nvidia and AMD, two prominent players in the AI chip market, are experiencing financial turbulence following the latest export curbs related to trade tensions with China.

Nvidia, noted for its pivotal role in AI development, warned of a $5.5 billion impact from the U.S. restrictions. Concurrently, AMD revealed an expected $800 million hit. This marks a substantial setback for both companies as they navigate a fraught geopolitical landscape and the resulting market shifts.

The U.S. moves to decouple economically from China are reshaping the chip industry. Market analysts note a growing realization that these changes are here to stay, with American chip firms like Nvidia continuing to grapple with restricted access to a crucial revenue stream. While demand from cloud companies remains robust, the sector faces challenges ahead.

