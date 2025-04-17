Left Menu

Cambuur Leeuwarden's Tribute Jersey: A Symbol of Liberation and Connection

Cambuur Leeuwarden has been inundated with demands for a special jersey commemorating the 80th anniversary of their city's liberation by the Canadian Dragoons. The design, inspired by the Dragoons' uniform, resonated deeply, especially in Canada, leading to rapid sales and heartfelt stories from buyers.

Amsterdam | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:36 IST
Cambuur Leeuwarden's Tribute Jersey: A Symbol of Liberation and Connection
The Dutch football club Cambuur Leeuwarden has captured hearts with a special jersey commemorating the 80th anniversary of their city's liberation from Nazi control. The design, inspired by the Royal Canadian Dragoons' uniforms, sold out instantly, evidencing a strong emotional resonance with many, particularly in Canada.

Demand soared as the club revealed that within an hour of the launch, the initial 800 jerseys were gone, with orders from Canada flooding in for over 2,000 more. Cambuur's marketing head, Ruben Sijtsma, expressed astonishment at the overwhelming response, attributing the success to the deep historical connection between the nations.

The club, responding to emotional stories from buyers grateful for their ancestors' roles in the liberation, ensured additional jerseys were available. The commemorative jerseys will be donned by players in the upcoming home match against Vitesse Arnhem, as Cambuur seeks promotion.

