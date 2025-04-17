Left Menu

Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Hit Amid U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips to China

Nvidia will take $5.5 billion in charges due to U.S. restrictions on exporting its H20 AI chip to China. This has affected Nvidia's market presence in China, where firms like Tencent and Alibaba show strong demand for AI chips. U.S. restrictions aim to keep advanced technology away from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:12 IST
Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Hit Amid U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia announced a $5.5 billion charge after the U.S. limited H20 AI chip exports to China, a major market. This move is part of broader efforts to maintain U.S. tech superiority in AI.

Nvidia's stock dropped by 6% in after-hours trading. Key Chinese tech firms previously ordered H20 chips. Although slower at AI training compared to other Nvidia chips, the H20 excels at inference, an expanding market domain.

The U.S. aims to prevent H20 chips' potential use in supercomputing in China. Nvidia reported the requirement of export licenses for the H20, effective indefinitely. Uncertainty remains over future licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025