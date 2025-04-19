Elon Musk's India Visit: A Potential Tech Partnership

Elon Musk, the prominent CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Saturday his intentions to visit India later this year. This announcement follows a significant conversation between Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which they explored the potential for greater collaboration in technology and innovation.

Musk expressed his honor in speaking with Prime Minister Modi, sharing his excitement about the visit through a post on X. Their discussion opens new doors for future cooperation between the United States and India in tech-related fields.

In addition to his business achievements, Musk is also known for his influential role in the Donald Trump administration, where he spearheads initiatives aimed at government efficiency. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in technology and innovation after their meeting.

