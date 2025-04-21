Left Menu

CATL's Revolutionary Move: Unveiling Naxtra and Shenxing Batteries for a Greener Future

China's CATL has launched Naxtra, a new sodium-ion battery brand, and a fast-charging battery model. The sodium-ion battery offers a cost-effective alternative with reduced fire risk in EVs. CATL aims to capture a significant portion of the market by replacing lithium iron phosphate batteries with sodium-ion variants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:09 IST
CATL's Revolutionary Move: Unveiling Naxtra and Shenxing Batteries for a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) unveiled its latest offerings on Monday. The company introduced Naxtra, a new brand for sodium-ion batteries, expected to hit mass production by December, alongside the second iteration of its fast-charging battery for electric vehicles.

CATL's pioneering efforts in 2021 made it the first major automotive battery manufacturer to launch sodium-ion batteries. Experts highlight sodium's affordability and abundance, alongside its capability to minimize fire risks, marking a significant advancement over traditional battery materials. With an energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram, the Naxtra battery rivals the prevalent lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries used extensively in EVs and grid storage systems.

The billion-dollar brainchild of founder Robin Zeng, CATL aspires to redefine itself as a green-energy frontrunner while lowering electric vehicle development costs. Zeng envisions sodium-ion technology potentially replacing half of CATL's domination in the LFP battery market. Besides Naxtra, CATL elaborated on its Shenxing battery's second generation, promising a driving range of 520 km with just a five-minute charge. Additionally, a novel battery pairing system promises enhanced EV safety, drawing parallels to dual-engine setups in aviation technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025