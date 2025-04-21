CATL's Revolutionary Move: Unveiling Naxtra and Shenxing Batteries for a Greener Future

In a strategic move to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) unveiled its latest offerings on Monday. The company introduced Naxtra, a new brand for sodium-ion batteries, expected to hit mass production by December, alongside the second iteration of its fast-charging battery for electric vehicles.

CATL's pioneering efforts in 2021 made it the first major automotive battery manufacturer to launch sodium-ion batteries. Experts highlight sodium's affordability and abundance, alongside its capability to minimize fire risks, marking a significant advancement over traditional battery materials. With an energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram, the Naxtra battery rivals the prevalent lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries used extensively in EVs and grid storage systems.

The billion-dollar brainchild of founder Robin Zeng, CATL aspires to redefine itself as a green-energy frontrunner while lowering electric vehicle development costs. Zeng envisions sodium-ion technology potentially replacing half of CATL's domination in the LFP battery market. Besides Naxtra, CATL elaborated on its Shenxing battery's second generation, promising a driving range of 520 km with just a five-minute charge. Additionally, a novel battery pairing system promises enhanced EV safety, drawing parallels to dual-engine setups in aviation technology.

