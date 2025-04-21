Google Settles First Case Under Amended Competition Act in India

Google has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over allegations of unfair business practices in the Android TV segment, agreeing to pay a settlement amount of Rs 20.24 crore.

The settlement, which is the first under the amended Competition Act of 2023, comes after a detailed probe was ordered by the CCI in 2021 following a complaint.

Under the "New India Agreement," Google will offer a standalone license for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, eliminating the need to bundle these services or impose default placement conditions. Additionally, the agreement allows OEMs to sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)