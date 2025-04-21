Left Menu

India's Technological Race: A Call to Action for the Defence Industry

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla urges India's defence industry to collaborate with the armed forces for innovative, secure solutions. Emphasizing R&D, he advocates for tailored approaches and higher investment in technology. Highlighting quality and sustainability, he emphasizes the defence sector's pivotal role in India's technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:47 IST
Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla
India stands at the brink of a technological revolution, with Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla pressing its defense industry to rise to the challenge. Speaking at an Industry Interactive Session, he stressed the importance of collaboration between the armed forces and industry to secure the nation's future.

Lt Gen Aujla called for 'customized solutions' to meet diverse military needs, urging stakeholders to invest in research and development. He emphasized that quality should remain paramount as the defence industry contributes to a national cause, aiming for a secure and powerful India.

Highlighting the changing global dynamics, Lt Gen Aujla noted that military power increasingly depends on innovation and technological prowess. He called on the industry to take charge and lead India's race towards technological supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

