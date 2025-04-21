Left Menu

FTC Sues Uber Over Deceptive Subscription Practices

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, alleging that the company signed up users for Uber One without their consent and made misleading claims about the service's benefits. The FTC accuses Uber of falsely advertising a $25 monthly savings and complicating the cancellation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission took legal action against Uber Technologies on Monday, accusing the ride-hailing giant of enrolling users into its Uber One service without proper consent. The FTC's lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, also alleges that Uber exaggerated the benefits of its $9.99 monthly service.

The lawsuit claims that Uber falsely told users they would save approximately $25 each month through Uber One. Additionally, Uber is accused of misleading consumers about the ease of canceling their subscriptions, the FTC stated.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson expressed disapproval, saying, "Americans are tired of getting signed up for unwanted subscriptions that seem impossible to cancel." The legal case represents the Trump-Vance FTC's efforts to protect consumer interests, Ferguson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

