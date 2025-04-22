Uniqus Consultech Raises $20 Million to Revolutionize Global Consulting

Uniqus Consultech, a consulting solutions platform, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $20 million in Series C funding. This financial boost, led by Nexus Venture Partners and with participation from Sorin Investments, aims to facilitate the company's global expansion, accelerate growth, and introduce adjacent services along with AI-driven R&D.

Since its inception two years ago, Uniqus has set up offices in 11 cities across India, the US, and the Middle East, with a workforce of over 550 professionals guided by 60 partners and directors. The company has also launched several technological assets to enhance its offerings in the consulting space.

Co-founder and CEO Jamil Khatri highlighted the company's objective of creating a consulting platform that utilizes global talent and technology to deliver outstanding client outcomes. The newly secured funding will support the development of Uniqus-AI and further solidify its position as a leader in the specialized, tech-driven consulting domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)