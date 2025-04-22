Left Menu

Uniqus Consultech Raises $20 Million to Revolutionize Global Consulting

Uniqus Consultech has secured $20 million in Series C funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners and Sorin Investments, to expand globally, enhance services, and develop AI-driven R&D. Since its inception two years ago, the company has established extensive operations in India, the US, and the Middle East, serving over 250 clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:56 IST
Uniqus Consultech, a consulting solutions platform, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $20 million in Series C funding. This financial boost, led by Nexus Venture Partners and with participation from Sorin Investments, aims to facilitate the company's global expansion, accelerate growth, and introduce adjacent services along with AI-driven R&D.

Since its inception two years ago, Uniqus has set up offices in 11 cities across India, the US, and the Middle East, with a workforce of over 550 professionals guided by 60 partners and directors. The company has also launched several technological assets to enhance its offerings in the consulting space.

Co-founder and CEO Jamil Khatri highlighted the company's objective of creating a consulting platform that utilizes global talent and technology to deliver outstanding client outcomes. The newly secured funding will support the development of Uniqus-AI and further solidify its position as a leader in the specialized, tech-driven consulting domain.

