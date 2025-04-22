Left Menu

ABB India Achieves Mission to Zero™ with Green Innovations

ABB India's Nelamangala campus has reached Mission to Zero™ status, utilizing 100% renewable electricity and advanced digital tools to enhance energy efficiency. The site significantly reduces emissions, diverts nearly all waste from landfills, and recycles substantial water amounts, aligning with ABB's global sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:16 IST
ABB India's Nelamangala facility in Bangalore has achieved Mission to Zero™ status, reaching its target of using 100% renewable electricity and employing innovative digital tools to enhance its energy efficiency. The site has dramatically reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 92% and diverts over 99% of its waste from landfills.

This achievement marks ABB's second Mission to Zero™ site in India, a strategic step in the company's ambition to create a global network of decarbonized facilities. ABB's approach focuses on promoting sustainable and circular operations while addressing local environmental challenges, such as water stress and waste management.

Saju SR, Senior Vice President of ABB Electrification, emphasized the transformative impact the Nelamangala site has had on shaping sustainable manufacturing in India. The facility operates on RE100, achieved through a solar Power Purchase Agreement, as it aims to improve energy efficiency and enable businesses to execute high-performance, eco-friendly operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

