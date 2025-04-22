Left Menu

AI's Economic Boost Outweighs Emission Challenges

The IMF reports that artificial intelligence will boost global output by 0.5% annually from 2025 to 2030, despite increased carbon emissions from data center operations. Policymakers are urged to mitigate societal costs as energy demands surge. AI may yet drive energy efficiency gains if utilized sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:12 IST
AI's Economic Boost Outweighs Emission Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence is set to enhance global economic output by approximately 0.5% each year from 2025 to 2030, the International Monetary Fund revealed on Tuesday. This boost is expected to surpass the environmental cost associated with higher carbon emissions from AI model data centers, according to a report presented at the IMF's annual spring meeting in Washington.

The study, titled "Power Hungry: How AI Will Drive Energy Demand," highlights the potential for a widening wealth gap, as these economic benefits will not be evenly distributed worldwide. The IMF advises policymakers and businesses to adopt strategies that protect broader social interests.

While AI adoption is projected to significantly increase energy demands, the Grantham Research Institute notes that AI could also accelerate progress in low-carbon technologies if deliberately directed. Roberta Pierfederici from Grantham emphasizes the need for active involvement from governments and tech firms to ensure AI's equitable and sustainable deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025