Left Menu

OpenAI Eyes Chrome Acquisition Amidst Antitrust Talks

During Google's antitrust trial, OpenAI expressed interest in purchasing Google's Chrome if forced to sell. OpenAI's Nick Turley highlighted the need for better search options with multiple partners, including Google. The trial focuses on reducing Google's search monopoly, impacting AI advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:04 IST
OpenAI Eyes Chrome Acquisition Amidst Antitrust Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing antitrust litigation against Google in Washington, OpenAI has expressed interest in acquiring the tech giant's Chrome browser. If antitrust measures force Google to sell, OpenAI aims to enhance its ChatGPT capabilities by utilizing Chrome.

Nick Turley, OpenAI's head of product, testified about a previous attempt to partner with Google's search technology for ChatGPT, an effort reportedly declined due to Google's competitive concerns. The trial scrutinizes Google's search monopoly, which a judge previously affirmed, considering implications for the AI sector.

As Google's exclusive agreements face scrutiny, documents revealed the company's attempt to secure monopolistic deals with device manufacturers. Nevertheless, Google reportedly eased terms with partners like Samsung, allowing competitor apps. The Department of Justice's push aims to loosen Google's grip by banning lucrative deals for default search installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025