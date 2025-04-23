OpenAI Eyes Chrome Acquisition Amidst Antitrust Talks

Amid ongoing antitrust litigation against Google in Washington, OpenAI has expressed interest in acquiring the tech giant's Chrome browser. If antitrust measures force Google to sell, OpenAI aims to enhance its ChatGPT capabilities by utilizing Chrome.

Nick Turley, OpenAI's head of product, testified about a previous attempt to partner with Google's search technology for ChatGPT, an effort reportedly declined due to Google's competitive concerns. The trial scrutinizes Google's search monopoly, which a judge previously affirmed, considering implications for the AI sector.

As Google's exclusive agreements face scrutiny, documents revealed the company's attempt to secure monopolistic deals with device manufacturers. Nevertheless, Google reportedly eased terms with partners like Samsung, allowing competitor apps. The Department of Justice's push aims to loosen Google's grip by banning lucrative deals for default search installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)