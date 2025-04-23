Left Menu

China's Auto Show Hurdles: Trade Tensions and Autonomous Tech Crackdowns

China's auto show highlights the rise of domestic EV brands amid trade tension and regulatory crackdowns on smart-driving tech marketing. Industry uncertainties are exacerbated by tariffs, impacting global automakers like Nissan. Despite increased sales, foreign brands struggle to compete with China's tech-focused, cost-effective approach.

Updated: 23-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:18 IST
China's annual auto show has once again taken center stage, showcasing the rapid rise of domestic electric vehicle (EV) brands offering cutting-edge, affordable technology. Yet, this year's show is overshadowed by the uncertainty of the U.S.-China trade war, threatening demand and supply chains.

Automakers now face stricter Chinese regulations on marketing smart-driving technologies after a fatal accident involving a Xiaomi EV model and its driver-assistance system. Companies such as Xpeng are pivoting to emphasize safety, launching driver training camps to clarify limitations of these technologies.

While Chinese automakers like BYD are gaining market share, global giants face challenges. U.S. tariffs have curtailed exports, with companies like Nissan and Tesla feeling the impact. As the industry shifts toward electric and autonomous driving, Western automakers must rapidly adapt or risk losing market dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

