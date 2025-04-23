V-Guard's AirWiz Series Revolutionizes Home Comfort with Cutting-Edge BLDC Fans

V-Guard Industries Limited, a prominent name in consumer electronics, has unveiled the AirWiz Series, a new line of energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fans aimed at enhancing comfort, convenience, and style in Indian homes. This innovative lineup features three models: AirWiz Light, AirWiz Prime, and AirWiz Plus, each designed to cater to diverse lifestyle needs. Combining powerful performance and sleek aesthetics, these fans promise high-speed airflow with energy-efficient motors consuming just 35W.

The AirWiz fans, known for their advanced dust-repellent coating and reverse mode operation for winter use, ensure lower maintenance and superior cooling efficiency. Elegantly crafted at V-Guard's Roorkee facility, the fans blend modern design with functionality, featuring convenient remote control and energy-conserving timer settings. With options like reverse rotation and distinct wind modes, they offer remarkable versatility.

Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director of V-Guard, highlighted the significance of the AirWiz series in promoting energy-efficient homes and aligning with the evolving aspirations of consumers. The new models not only enhance living conditions through better hygiene and cooling efficiency but also align with V-Guard's mission of fostering smart home innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)