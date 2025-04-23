Left Menu

Nikon's Strategic Leap in India's Mirrorless Camera Market

Nikon anticipates a 6-7% revenue growth in India, with robust performance in the mirrorless camera segment. The country ranks as the fifth largest market for Nikon globally. With a competitive environment and innovative products like the Nikon Z5II, the company's Indian arm remains positive about the fiscal outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nikon, a leader in imaging products, is optimistic about a 6-7% revenue growth in the current fiscal year, bolstered by its burgeoning mirrorless camera segment, according to Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India.

The Indian market, presently the fifth largest for Nikon globally, is poised for further growth. Favorable demographics, including a youthful population and a substantial wedding market, present significant opportunities.

Nikon recently launched the Nikon Z5II, aiming to capture more of the mirrorless segment. The Z5II, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, features a 24.5 MP sensor and advanced video capabilities, appealing to event professionals and creative hobbyists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

