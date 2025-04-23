Nikon's Strategic Leap in India's Mirrorless Camera Market
Nikon anticipates a 6-7% revenue growth in India, with robust performance in the mirrorless camera segment. The country ranks as the fifth largest market for Nikon globally. With a competitive environment and innovative products like the Nikon Z5II, the company's Indian arm remains positive about the fiscal outlook.
- Country:
- India
Nikon, a leader in imaging products, is optimistic about a 6-7% revenue growth in the current fiscal year, bolstered by its burgeoning mirrorless camera segment, according to Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India.
The Indian market, presently the fifth largest for Nikon globally, is poised for further growth. Favorable demographics, including a youthful population and a substantial wedding market, present significant opportunities.
Nikon recently launched the Nikon Z5II, aiming to capture more of the mirrorless segment. The Z5II, priced at Rs 1.49 lakh, features a 24.5 MP sensor and advanced video capabilities, appealing to event professionals and creative hobbyists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikon
- camera
- mirrorless
- India
- Sajjan Kumar
- market share
- growth
- Nikon Z5II
- technology
- fiscal
ALSO READ
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan
Keystone Realtors Reports Robust Growth Amid Strong Housing Demand
Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Growth in Credit and Deposits
Robust Growth Anticipated in Indian Health and Term Insurance Amidst Market Volatility
Odisha's AI Leap: Pioneering Child Growth Monitoring