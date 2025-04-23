Pioneering the Future: Monetizing Intellectual Property
A conclave on intellectual property monetization will be inaugurated by Dr. V K Saraswat at CSIR-NIIST as part of its golden jubilee celebrations. The event aims to guide research organizations and industries in protecting IP, assessing its commercial viability, and converting innovations into marketable products.
Veteran defence scientist V K Saraswat is set to inaugurate a significant conclave on intellectual property monetization organized by CSIR-NIIST. Scheduled for May 14 in Thiruvananthapuram, the event coincides with the institution's golden jubilee celebrations.
Aimed at empowering research organizations and industries, the conclave will focus on strategic IP protection, commercial viability assessment, and transforming innovations into market-ready products. CSIR-NIIST Director Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan emphasized the importance of extending research beyond labs to societal applications.
The event will delve into advanced trends in IP monetization, including IP-based Special Purpose Vehicle companies, fundraising via share sales, and using IP as equity in startups, according to R S Praveen Raj, the senior principal scientist and conclave convenor.
