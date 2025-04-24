Left Menu

Databricks to Invest $250M in India, Boost AI and Data Innovation

Databricks, a US-based data and AI firm, announced a $250 million investment in India over three years. The funds will support training, R&D, and marketing, increasing the workforce significantly. A new Bengaluru R&D office and India Data + AI Academy are part of the expansion, signaling growth in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:22 IST
Databricks to Invest $250M in India, Boost AI and Data Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Databricks, the US-based data and artificial intelligence powerhouse, has unveiled a substantial investment into India's burgeoning tech industry. Announced on Thursday, the company plans to inject over $250 million into India over the next three years, with a focus on accelerating innovations in data and artificial intelligence.

This investment will bolster the company's training, research, development, and marketing strategies, including a 50 percent increase in its workforce, boosting employee numbers to over 750 by the end of the fiscal year. India represents a critical market for Databricks with prominent clients like CommerceIQ, Freshworks, and HDFC Bank, underscoring the importance of this expansion.

Databricks' recent opening of a new R&D office in Bengaluru forms a key component of its global innovation network. Moreover, the launch of the India Data + AI Academy aims to train half a million professionals, thereby enhancing skills in data and AI. This initiative will empower India's workforce, ensuring they remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025