Databricks to Invest $250M in India, Boost AI and Data Innovation

Databricks, the US-based data and artificial intelligence powerhouse, has unveiled a substantial investment into India's burgeoning tech industry. Announced on Thursday, the company plans to inject over $250 million into India over the next three years, with a focus on accelerating innovations in data and artificial intelligence.

This investment will bolster the company's training, research, development, and marketing strategies, including a 50 percent increase in its workforce, boosting employee numbers to over 750 by the end of the fiscal year. India represents a critical market for Databricks with prominent clients like CommerceIQ, Freshworks, and HDFC Bank, underscoring the importance of this expansion.

Databricks' recent opening of a new R&D office in Bengaluru forms a key component of its global innovation network. Moreover, the launch of the India Data + AI Academy aims to train half a million professionals, thereby enhancing skills in data and AI. This initiative will empower India's workforce, ensuring they remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.

