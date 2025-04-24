Databricks to Invest $250M in India, Boost AI and Data Innovation
Databricks, a US-based data and AI firm, announced a $250 million investment in India over three years. The funds will support training, R&D, and marketing, increasing the workforce significantly. A new Bengaluru R&D office and India Data + AI Academy are part of the expansion, signaling growth in the AI sector.
- Country:
- India
Databricks, the US-based data and artificial intelligence powerhouse, has unveiled a substantial investment into India's burgeoning tech industry. Announced on Thursday, the company plans to inject over $250 million into India over the next three years, with a focus on accelerating innovations in data and artificial intelligence.
This investment will bolster the company's training, research, development, and marketing strategies, including a 50 percent increase in its workforce, boosting employee numbers to over 750 by the end of the fiscal year. India represents a critical market for Databricks with prominent clients like CommerceIQ, Freshworks, and HDFC Bank, underscoring the importance of this expansion.
Databricks' recent opening of a new R&D office in Bengaluru forms a key component of its global innovation network. Moreover, the launch of the India Data + AI Academy aims to train half a million professionals, thereby enhancing skills in data and AI. This initiative will empower India's workforce, ensuring they remain competitive in an AI-driven economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Databricks
- AI
- Data
- Investment
- India
- Training
- R&D
- Bengaluru
- Workforce
- Academy
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges
Harnessing Sunshine: India's Pivotal Role in Africa's Solar Revolution