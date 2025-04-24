Tesla's Autonomous Revolution: Can Robotaxis Drive Future Growth?

Tesla is making bold promises regarding its foray into commercial robotaxi operations, with CEO Elon Musk forecasting a substantial financial impact from autonomous vehicles by late next year.

Despite a history of missed targets, Tesla's reaffirmed timeline for the robotaxi launch has reignited investor enthusiasm, especially as traditional car sales decline. High hopes are pinned on Tesla overcoming technological hurdles to realize a profitable and scalable robotaxi business.

Investors keenly await clear evidence of progress, as they brace for Tesla's ambitious rollout starting in Austin, Texas, with the company's ability to expand and achieve profitability remaining under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)