Cisco and Vodafone Idea Unite for Next-Gen Network Transformation

Cisco has partnered with telecom giant Vodafone Idea to enhance its 4G and 5G network services through an MPLS-based transport network. This collaboration follows Vi's Rs 30,000 crore investment in network expansion, including alliances with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, although financial terms remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration, tech giant Cisco has secured a deal with telecom major Vodafone Idea to upgrade its 4G and 5G services with advanced networking gear.

This strategic move aligns with Vi's substantial Rs 30,000 crore network expansion, already involving industry leaders like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.

As the partnership unfolds, Cisco will facilitate the deployment of an MPLS-based transport network, promising transformative capabilities in voice, data, and video transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

