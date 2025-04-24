Cisco and Vodafone Idea Unite for Next-Gen Network Transformation

In a landmark collaboration, tech giant Cisco has secured a deal with telecom major Vodafone Idea to upgrade its 4G and 5G services with advanced networking gear.

This strategic move aligns with Vi's substantial Rs 30,000 crore network expansion, already involving industry leaders like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.

As the partnership unfolds, Cisco will facilitate the deployment of an MPLS-based transport network, promising transformative capabilities in voice, data, and video transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)