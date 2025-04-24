TDB Funds Urban Air Labs’ Innovative Plant-Based Indoor Air Purifier for Cleaner Living

In a landmark move to promote homegrown clean air technologies, the Technology Development Board (TDB), functioning under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has sanctioned financial assistance to M/s Urban Air Labs Private Limited, a Gurugram-based startup. The funding will support the development and commercialization of a pioneering indoor air purification system named “uBreathe Life”, a product rooted in India and inspired by nature.

This strategic investment forms part of TDB’s broader vision to advance indigenous, sustainable technologies aligned with India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. With indoor air pollution emerging as a major health hazard, especially in urban environments, this innovation comes at a crucial juncture, offering a clean, plant-powered alternative to traditional filtration systems.

Bridging Nature and Technology: The “uBreathe Life” System

At the core of this initiative is uBreathe Life, an aesthetic, wall-mounted air purifier that harnesses the natural filtering power of plants, augmented by advanced engineering techniques. What sets this system apart is its patented “Breathing Roots” technology, which enhances the ability of common indoor plants to filter not just particulate matter, but also gaseous contaminants.

The purification process is multi-layered:

Air Capture: Room air is gently pulled toward the plant’s foliage using a silent centrifugal fan.

Root Zone Filtration: The air is channeled down into the soil-root interface where microbial activity, enhanced by plant roots, intensifies the breakdown of pollutants.

360-Degree Release: The now-clean air is released uniformly back into the room, ensuring optimal circulation and improved indoor Air Quality Index (AQI).

This innovation is inspired by the “Urban Munnar Effect”, a phenomenon observed in naturally lush environments where certain plant-soil systems significantly improve air quality. Urban Air Labs has ingeniously recreated this effect in a compact, modular form that can be installed in homes, offices, hospitals, and educational institutions.

A Sustainable Solution to a Growing Crisis

Poor indoor air quality is a silent killer—linked to respiratory issues, allergies, fatigue, and even cognitive decline. According to studies, indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air due to sealed environments and the use of synthetic materials.

TDB’s endorsement of uBreathe Life is a strong validation of the project's potential to tackle this crisis sustainably. It signals the government's increasing inclination toward low-energy, environmentally harmonious solutions in the fight against climate change and pollution.

“TDB’s support to Urban Air Labs reflects our mission to back indigenous solutions that address pressing environmental challenges. The fusion of biotechnology and engineering in this project offers a scalable, sustainable way to enhance indoor air quality, aligned with the nation’s clean technology goals,” — Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB

A Boost for Indian Innovation and Green Startups

Urban Air Labs, driven by a team of environmental engineers and design innovators, aims to normalize the use of living, plant-integrated air purification systems across India. The startup believes that bringing nature indoors—empowered by science—can foster healthier lifestyles while reducing dependence on energy-heavy electronic purifiers.

“We are grateful to TDB for their belief in our vision. With this support, we aim to make plant-based, natural air purification a norm in Indian households and public spaces. It’s time we bring nature back indoors, powered by science and innovation,” — Founders, Urban Air Labs Pvt. Ltd.

The financial support will be directed toward enhancing the product’s design scalability, manufacturing capabilities, and market reach. The goal is not only to offer a commercial solution but to create awareness about sustainable indoor living.

Looking Ahead

With air quality deteriorating in both urban and semi-urban areas, the development of hybrid green technologies like uBreathe Life is a step toward climate-resilient infrastructure. It also reinforces India’s commitment to technological sovereignty and environmental stewardship.

As this novel air purifier enters commercial production, it promises not only cleaner indoor spaces but also a new narrative in environmental innovation—where science, sustainability, and nature work hand in hand for a better tomorrow.