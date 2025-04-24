Left Menu

HP to Boost 'Made in India' PC Production, Launches AI-Enabled Laptops

HP plans to more than double its PC production in India by 2031, unveiling new AI-enabled laptops. By 2025, 13% of its PCs in India will be locally manufactured, with a goal of increasing to one-third by 2031. The company has introduced models equipped to handle AI workloads.

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:55 IST
HP, a major player in the personal computer industry, has announced intentions to more than double its Indian manufacturing output by 2031. On Thursday, a senior company official revealed plans while detailing the launch of new AI-driven laptops.

According to Vineet Gehani, HP India's Senior Director for Personal Systems, by 2025, 13% of HP's personal computers sold in India will be produced locally. The commitment aligns with HP's broader strategy of integrating deep investments in Indian manufacturing, with aspirations that by 2031, one-third of its PCs sold in the country will bear the 'Made in India' label.

In response to rising demand for artificial intelligence technology, HP has introduced nine new laptop models across the EliteBooks, ProBooks, and OmniBook series, powered by advanced processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. These machines are designed to efficiently manage AI workloads, heralding a new era of computing performance.

