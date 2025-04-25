Markets Rise as China-U.S. Trade Tensions Ease
Stock markets in China and Hong Kong experienced gains as both China and the U.S. showed signs of reducing their trade war tensions. Key indices, such as China's blue-chip CSI300 and the Hang Seng, rose. Beijing's tariff exemptions on U.S. imports and potential easing of trade negotiations contributed to the positive market sentiment.
In a hopeful indication for investors, stocks in China and Hong Kong recorded a second week of gains after recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to ease.
Both nations have softened their stances, much to the relief of market watchers. On Friday, China's key CSI300 index saw a slight increase of less than 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3%, marking the strongest performance in nearly two months.
These developments followed actions by Beijing to grant exemptions on certain U.S. imports and recent statements from the White House suggesting a willingness to negotiate. Economic experts remain cautiously optimistic as trade discussions between the two nations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)