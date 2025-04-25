Markets Rise as China-U.S. Trade Tensions Ease

In a hopeful indication for investors, stocks in China and Hong Kong recorded a second week of gains after recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to ease.

Both nations have softened their stances, much to the relief of market watch­ers. On Friday, China's key CSI300 index saw a slight increase of less than 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3%, marking the strongest performance in nearly two months.

These developments followed actions by Beijing to grant exemptions on certain U.S. imports and recent statements from the White House suggesting a willingness to negotiate. Economic experts remain cautiously optimistic as trade discussions between the two nations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)