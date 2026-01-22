Election Commission Orders Fresh FIR Against Trinamool MLA for Vandalism

The Election Commission has taken decisive action against Trinamool Congress MLA Monirul Islam by ordering the filing of a fresh FIR, implicating him in the vandalism incident at the Farakka Block Development Office last week.

The Commission instructed the District Magistrate to ensure that the FIR was filed by 5 PM on Thursday. This directive follows after protests led by MLA Islam, against alleged public harassment during the SIR process, turned violent, resulting in damage to the office.

Initial actions by the Commission did not directly accuse the MLA. However, the fresh order demands specific mention of Islam as tensions escalated during the protest, which saw numerous slogans raised against the process.