Left Menu

Markets Edge Higher Amid Trade Tensions Truce But Caution Persists

European and Asian stocks are rising for a second week, and the U.S. dollar is experiencing its first weekly increase in over a month. This comes as the U.S. and China show readiness to ease trade tensions. Nonetheless, investor jitters persist, as evidenced by fluctuating U.S. stock futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:56 IST
Markets Edge Higher Amid Trade Tensions Truce But Caution Persists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European and Asian stocks marked a second consecutive week of gains on Friday, while the U.S. dollar experienced its first weekly rise in over a month. Investors found solace in signs that both the U.S. and China are stepping back from their trade conflict.

However, the mood of caution lingered in the market. U.S. stock futures turned slightly negative following comments from President Trump regarding possible future tariffs equating to "total victory." China showed signs of compromise by exempting some U.S. imports from existing tariffs.

Meanwhile, the tech sector boosted the market, with Alphabet surpassing profit expectations, propelling U.S. futures into the positive before retreating slightly. The dollar stabilized amid ongoing market volatility, while analysts noted the continued cautious market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025