Markets Edge Higher Amid Trade Tensions Truce But Caution Persists
European and Asian stocks are rising for a second week, and the U.S. dollar is experiencing its first weekly increase in over a month. This comes as the U.S. and China show readiness to ease trade tensions. Nonetheless, investor jitters persist, as evidenced by fluctuating U.S. stock futures.
European and Asian stocks marked a second consecutive week of gains on Friday, while the U.S. dollar experienced its first weekly rise in over a month. Investors found solace in signs that both the U.S. and China are stepping back from their trade conflict.
However, the mood of caution lingered in the market. U.S. stock futures turned slightly negative following comments from President Trump regarding possible future tariffs equating to "total victory." China showed signs of compromise by exempting some U.S. imports from existing tariffs.
Meanwhile, the tech sector boosted the market, with Alphabet surpassing profit expectations, propelling U.S. futures into the positive before retreating slightly. The dollar stabilized amid ongoing market volatility, while analysts noted the continued cautious market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
