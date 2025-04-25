Left Menu

Signs of a Thaw: China Moves to Ease US Trade Tensions

China has exempted some U.S. imports from its hefty tariffs, signaling potential de-escalation in the trade war. However, Beijing denies ongoing negotiations with the U.S. Amid discussions about possible exemptions and trade deals, President Trump maintains optimism despite mixed signals from global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:50 IST
Signs of a Thaw: China Moves to Ease US Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China took a step toward easing trade tensions with the United States by exempting several American imports from its punitive tariffs, fueling hopes for reduced hostilities between the two powers. However, China swiftly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of ongoing negotiations.

Business observers report that China has waived tariffs on certain U.S.-manufactured pharmaceuticals, avoiding the 125% levy Beijing recently instituted while responding to Trump's 145% tariffs on Chinese goods. A list circulated among trade circles hinted at more potential exemptions, though official Chinese confirmation is still missing.

Meanwhile, broader strategic negotiations continue. Trump's administration aims to reduce confrontation, with the President suggesting fruitful dialogues with Japanese leaders, potentially reaching an agreement at the upcoming G7 summit. Yet, skepticism persists, underscored by China's social media denials and trade groups urging clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025