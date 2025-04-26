Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Easing: Impact on Wall Street

Wall Street experienced mixed outcomes but remained poised for weekly gains amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Beijing reduced tariffs, while investors focused on company earnings and future guidance. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied, whereas Dow saw a slight decline. Tech and consumer discretionary sectors led, with Intel and SLB stocks falling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street closed the week with mixed results, showing potential for weekly gains despite lingering market uncertainties. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued their upward trajectory thanks to strong performances in tech-heavy portfolios, while the Dow remained relatively stagnant.

Signs of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade dispute offered some relief, with Beijing slashing tariffs on select U.S. imports and denying previous negotiation claims by President Trump. Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, noted that investors have adjusted to the current state of tariffs.

As the earnings season progresses, nearly three-quarters of S&P 500 companies have exceeded their earnings expectations. However, economic uncertainties and changing consumer spending trends keep a cautious mood among investors looking past reinforcements to forward guidance.

