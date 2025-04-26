U.S.-China Trade Tensions Easing: Impact on Wall Street

Wall Street closed the week with mixed results, showing potential for weekly gains despite lingering market uncertainties. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued their upward trajectory thanks to strong performances in tech-heavy portfolios, while the Dow remained relatively stagnant.

Signs of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade dispute offered some relief, with Beijing slashing tariffs on select U.S. imports and denying previous negotiation claims by President Trump. Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, noted that investors have adjusted to the current state of tariffs.

As the earnings season progresses, nearly three-quarters of S&P 500 companies have exceeded their earnings expectations. However, economic uncertainties and changing consumer spending trends keep a cautious mood among investors looking past reinforcements to forward guidance.

