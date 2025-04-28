Left Menu

Saatvik Shines at RenewX 2025 with Cutting-Edge Solar Technology

Saatvik, a leading solar module manufacturer in India, showcased its advanced technologies at RenewX 2025 in Chennai. With significant operational capacity and groundbreaking projects, the company is leading the solar energy market. Saatvik is planning an IPO, highlighting its growth and expansion in renewable energy solutions across India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:40 IST
Saatvik Shines at RenewX 2025 with Cutting-Edge Solar Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

At RenewX 2025 held in Chennai, Saatvik, one of India's fastest-growing solar module manufacturers, displayed its innovative solar technologies, including its N-TopCon and G12R modules.

Saatvik, renowned for its operational capacity of around 3.8 GW, emphasized its comprehensive EPC capabilities and operations in multiple states, showcasing its leadership in the solar market. The company operates multiple facilities in Haryana and is planning further expansions.

With an impending initial public offering (IPO), Saatvik aims to continue its expansion in the renewable energy sector, capitalizing on its established market presence in India and internationally, as it engages potential stakeholders for future investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025