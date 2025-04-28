Saatvik Shines at RenewX 2025 with Cutting-Edge Solar Technology

At RenewX 2025 held in Chennai, Saatvik, one of India's fastest-growing solar module manufacturers, displayed its innovative solar technologies, including its N-TopCon and G12R modules.

Saatvik, renowned for its operational capacity of around 3.8 GW, emphasized its comprehensive EPC capabilities and operations in multiple states, showcasing its leadership in the solar market. The company operates multiple facilities in Haryana and is planning further expansions.

With an impending initial public offering (IPO), Saatvik aims to continue its expansion in the renewable energy sector, capitalizing on its established market presence in India and internationally, as it engages potential stakeholders for future investments.

