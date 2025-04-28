Left Menu

Market Jitters: Wall Street Braces for Economic Data and Earnings Rush

The S&P 500 and Dow showed slight gains amid volatile trading as investors anticipate significant economic data and earnings reports. Apple's and Meta's 'Magnificent Seven' are in focus, with concerns over U.S. tariff impacts persisting. Positive factors included Boeing's gains and optimism regarding U.S.-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and the Dow experienced slight rises in Monday's volatile market, as investors prepared for a significant week of economic data and earnings reports. At the forefront are earnings from major companies, while the ongoing U.S. trade policy developments continue to hold investors' attention.

Notably, the profitability potential of tech giants like Apple and Meta Platforms is under scrutiny, as 180 S&P 500 companies are set to announce their results. Phil Blancato of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management emphasized that big tech firms are likely to perform well despite tariff uncertainties.

China's Huawei is poised to test its AI processor, hoping to challenge Nvidia products. Despite U.S.-China trade negotiation uncertainties, there is optimism following last week's market gains. The economy also faces key data releases, including monthly payrolls and the personal consumption expenditures price index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

