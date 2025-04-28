Left Menu

A Global Farewell: The Heartfelt Spectacle of Pope Francis' Funeral

Pope Francis' funeral in Rome drew world leaders and throngs of mourners in a grand display of Catholic ritual and personal sorrow. Captured by Reuters photographers, the event showcased touching farewell gestures and vivid imagery, as Pope Francis was laid to rest in St. Mary Major Basilica.

Updated: 28-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:33 IST
Pope Francis

The funeral of Pope Francis was a momentous occasion that drew global attention, as world leaders, dignitaries, and countless mourners gathered in Rome to pay tribute. The event was marked by traditional Catholic rites intertwined with personal expressions of grief.

Reuters photographers captured these profound moments, conveying the scale and emotion of the gathering. Images showed cardinals in red robes, nuns with rosaries, and a public united in silent prayer. Photographers battled exhaustion and crowds to capture the poignant farewell.

The decision to have Pope Francis buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica allowed for a procession through Rome, capturing scenes of solemnity. This farewell reflected the impact of his papacy, leaving many photographers with unforgettable images and experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

