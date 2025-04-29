Left Menu

TAC InfoSec’s Skyrocketing Success: Strategic Acquisitions Drive 160% Revenue Growth

TAC InfoSec Limited has achieved significant milestones, reflecting 160% revenue growth and a 135% profit surge in FY 24-25. Driven by strategic acquisitions and innovative product launches, the company expanded its global presence, securing 3,000 new clients. Its strong financial foundation and strategic execution have solidified its leadership in cybersecurity.

Updated: 29-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:42 IST
In a testament to its strategic execution and robust business model, TAC InfoSec Limited reported a significant 160% revenue growth and a 135% surge in profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The cybersecurity leader attributes its impressive performance to strategic expansions, acquisitions, and innovative product launches.

The fiscal year saw TAC InfoSec acquiring Cyber Sandia, CyberScope, and a UAE-based firm, expanding its presence in the U.S., European, and GCC markets, respectively. Notably, the acquisition of CyberScope adds smart contract audits to its portfolio, enhancing its service offerings in Web3 security.

With the surpassing of 3,000 client targets and strategic market expansions, TAC InfoSec continues to reinforce its position in the cybersecurity sector. As it looks toward FY 25-26, the company's leadership is optimistic about sustaining growth momentum, focusing on innovation and operational excellence to drive long-term shareholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

