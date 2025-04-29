Left Menu

Beginnings Fund: A $500 Million Lifeline for Mothers and Newborns in Africa

The Beginnings Fund, supported by the Gates Foundation and others, aims to save lives in sub-Saharan Africa with a $500 million initiative. Launching in Abu Dhabi, it seeks to prevent maternal and newborn deaths via local partnerships. Operations will span ten African countries, prioritizing low-cost, effective interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:48 IST
Beginnings Fund: A $500 Million Lifeline for Mothers and Newborns in Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A $500 million fund called the Beginnings Fund has been established to improve maternity and newborn health in sub-Saharan Africa. Supported by major philanthropies including the Gates Foundation, the initiative aims to address the high mortality rates through targeted, low-cost medical interventions.

The fund was announced in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its collaboration with African governments and organizations rather than imposing external solutions. The initiative draws upon lessons from the United Arab Emirates' own historical challenges in maternal healthcare, aiming to replicate successful strategies in Africa.

The Beginnings Fund aspires to save 300,000 lives by 2030 across ten nations including Ethiopia and Kenya. Separate $100 million direct investments will focus on tackling primary causes of mortality like infections and respiratory issues. Global aid cutbacks have made this initiative increasingly vital, underscoring the need for sustained focus on maternal and newborn health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025