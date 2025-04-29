Nexteer Automotive Strengthens Global Supply Chain at Changshu Conference
Nexteer Automotive recently held its Global Supplier Conference in Changshu, China, to bolster agility, resilience, and sustainability in its supply chain. The event aligned with Auto Shanghai 2025, emphasizing innovation and collaboration in improving efficiencies. Nexteer showcased motion control innovations under its theme of pioneering global velocity and value.
Nexteer Automotive hosted a significant Global Supplier Conference in Changshu, China, gathered approximately 200 suppliers and government dignitaries. The goal was to enhance agility, resilience, and sustainability across its supply chain.
The event coincided with the Auto Shanghai 2025 exhibition and spotlighted Nexteer's expansion efforts in Changshu to support growth ambitions with leading Chinese OEMs. A focus was placed on innovation and collaboration to boost cost-effectiveness and reduce time-to-market, while maintaining quality standards.
This strategic convening allowed supplier-partners to engage in essential discussions reflecting industry trends and the competitive landscape. Through its exhibit, Nexteer reaffirmed its commitment to advancing mobility solutions with cutting-edge motion control technologies.
