Netradyne's Global Expansion: AI-Powered Fleet Safety Goes International

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-driven fleet and driver safety solutions, has announced ambitious plans to expand its operations from 10 to 15 countries by the end of 2026. The company will venture into Japan and Spain by 2025, followed by Ireland, France, and Italy in 2026.

The expansion aligns with the growing demand for enhanced road safety solutions worldwide. Netradyne, with key offices in Bangalore, San Diego, and San Francisco, supports its customer base through innovation and international reach. The company recently joined the Unicorn club after securing USD 90 million in a Series D funding round.

Netradyne has also formed a strategic partnership with Eminent Transit, integrating its 'Driver•i' technology to advance safety and efficiency in corporate travel, highlighting its commitment to providing comprehensive driver behavior analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)