Netradyne's Global Expansion: AI-Powered Fleet Safety Goes International

Netradyne, a leader in AI-powered fleet safety solutions, plans to expand to 15 countries by 2026, currently operating in 10. With new markets in Japan, Spain, Ireland, France, and Italy, the company strengthens its global impact, supported by a robust presence in India for R&D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Netradyne, a global leader in AI-driven fleet and driver safety solutions, has announced ambitious plans to expand its operations from 10 to 15 countries by the end of 2026. The company will venture into Japan and Spain by 2025, followed by Ireland, France, and Italy in 2026.

The expansion aligns with the growing demand for enhanced road safety solutions worldwide. Netradyne, with key offices in Bangalore, San Diego, and San Francisco, supports its customer base through innovation and international reach. The company recently joined the Unicorn club after securing USD 90 million in a Series D funding round.

Netradyne has also formed a strategic partnership with Eminent Transit, integrating its 'Driver•i' technology to advance safety and efficiency in corporate travel, highlighting its commitment to providing comprehensive driver behavior analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

