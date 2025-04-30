U.S. Approves $1.33 Billion Missile Deal with Poland

The U.S. State Department has given the go-ahead for a $1.33 billion arms deal involving advanced medium range air-to-air missiles aimed at bolstering Poland's defense capabilities.

The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that this deal includes program support and auxiliary elements necessary for the missiles' effective deployment.

RTX Corp has been identified as the main contractor responsible for fulfilling this high-value sale, highlighting the strategic defense collaboration between the U.S. and Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)