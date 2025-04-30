U.S. Approves $1.33 Billion Missile Deal with Poland
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a $1.33 billion deal to sell advanced medium range air-to-air missiles and related support to Poland. RTX Corp has been designated as the primary contractor for this sale, according to a statement released by the Pentagon.
The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that this deal includes program support and auxiliary elements necessary for the missiles' effective deployment.
RTX Corp has been identified as the main contractor responsible for fulfilling this high-value sale, highlighting the strategic defense collaboration between the U.S. and Poland.
