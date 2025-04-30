Left Menu

U.S. Approves $1.33 Billion Missile Deal with Poland

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a $1.33 billion deal to sell advanced medium range air-to-air missiles and related support to Poland. RTX Corp has been designated as the primary contractor for this sale, according to a statement released by the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has given the go-ahead for a $1.33 billion arms deal involving advanced medium range air-to-air missiles aimed at bolstering Poland's defense capabilities.

The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that this deal includes program support and auxiliary elements necessary for the missiles' effective deployment.

RTX Corp has been identified as the main contractor responsible for fulfilling this high-value sale, highlighting the strategic defense collaboration between the U.S. and Poland.

