Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks Stagnate Amid Economic Uncertainty

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced minimal movement as traders hesitated before the Labour Day holiday. Declining exports reflect U.S. tariff impacts, but hopes rise for government stimulus. While AI and tech stocks show promise, banking shares struggle amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:17 IST
  Country:
  • China

On Wednesday, China and Hong Kong stock markets remained largely unchanged as traders exercised caution ahead of the upcoming Labour Day holiday. Significant plummeting in new export orders due to aggressive U.S. tariffs was a significant factor, highlighted by unchanged performances in China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index by midday.

Despite a 0.2% rise in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, it is set for a steep 5% drop in April, marking the most significant monthly decline in 16 months. Concurrently, China's factory activity hit its lowest point in 16 months in April due to ongoing trade tensions with the United States. This situation has spurred optimism about potential increased government intervention to stimulate the economy.

Strategists like Zheng Gang from Yingda Securities suggest that government stabilization efforts will lead to greater dividend distribution and share buybacks from listed companies. High-dividend blue-chip stocks, consumer shares, and tech equities are recommended to benefit from Beijing's policies promoting consumption and technological advancement. AI stocks saw positive turns following President Xi Jinping's recent push for AI breakthroughs during his visit to Shanghai. Conversely, banking shares were down as major Chinese banks face decreased margins amidst an ongoing economic slowdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

