Left Menu

Exicom's TRI-FLEX Revolutionizes Global EV Charging Infrastructure

Exicom launches the TRI-FLEX EV charging platform through its brand Tritium. The platform features a scalable distributed architecture, allowing expansion from 4 to 64 charging points. TRI-FLEX introduces innovations such as a powerful power conversion system and integrates battery storage, enhancing efficiency and reducing total ownership costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:18 IST
Exicom's TRI-FLEX Revolutionizes Global EV Charging Infrastructure
Exicom Image Credit:

Gurugram, Haryana, India – In a significant development for the electric vehicle industry, Exicom has unveiled its innovative EV charging platform, TRI-FLEX, under its Tritium brand in California, USA. This cutting-edge platform offers seamless scalability for EV charging points, facilitating capacity expansion without infrastructure overhauls.

Tritium, known for its DC fast charging solutions, joined Exicom's portfolio in 2024, amplifying global influence in over 45 countries. TRI-FLEX's standout feature is its robust power conversion system, expandable from 400 kW to 1.6 MW, capable of supporting up to 64 charge points, a vast improvement over traditional systems.

Additionally, TRI-FLEX integrates renewable energy storage and real-time energy management, ensuring optimized and efficient charging even in extreme temperatures ranging from -35°C to 55°C. This strategic initiative not only bolsters Exicom's role in sustainable mobility but also promises a transformative impact on EV infrastructure across major global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025