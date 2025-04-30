Exicom's TRI-FLEX Revolutionizes Global EV Charging Infrastructure

Gurugram, Haryana, India – In a significant development for the electric vehicle industry, Exicom has unveiled its innovative EV charging platform, TRI-FLEX, under its Tritium brand in California, USA. This cutting-edge platform offers seamless scalability for EV charging points, facilitating capacity expansion without infrastructure overhauls.

Tritium, known for its DC fast charging solutions, joined Exicom's portfolio in 2024, amplifying global influence in over 45 countries. TRI-FLEX's standout feature is its robust power conversion system, expandable from 400 kW to 1.6 MW, capable of supporting up to 64 charge points, a vast improvement over traditional systems.

Additionally, TRI-FLEX integrates renewable energy storage and real-time energy management, ensuring optimized and efficient charging even in extreme temperatures ranging from -35°C to 55°C. This strategic initiative not only bolsters Exicom's role in sustainable mobility but also promises a transformative impact on EV infrastructure across major global markets.

