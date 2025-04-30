Exicom's TRI-FLEX Revolutionizes Global EV Charging Infrastructure
Exicom launches the TRI-FLEX EV charging platform through its brand Tritium. The platform features a scalable distributed architecture, allowing expansion from 4 to 64 charging points. TRI-FLEX introduces innovations such as a powerful power conversion system and integrates battery storage, enhancing efficiency and reducing total ownership costs.
Gurugram, Haryana, India – In a significant development for the electric vehicle industry, Exicom has unveiled its innovative EV charging platform, TRI-FLEX, under its Tritium brand in California, USA. This cutting-edge platform offers seamless scalability for EV charging points, facilitating capacity expansion without infrastructure overhauls.
Tritium, known for its DC fast charging solutions, joined Exicom's portfolio in 2024, amplifying global influence in over 45 countries. TRI-FLEX's standout feature is its robust power conversion system, expandable from 400 kW to 1.6 MW, capable of supporting up to 64 charge points, a vast improvement over traditional systems.
Additionally, TRI-FLEX integrates renewable energy storage and real-time energy management, ensuring optimized and efficient charging even in extreme temperatures ranging from -35°C to 55°C. This strategic initiative not only bolsters Exicom's role in sustainable mobility but also promises a transformative impact on EV infrastructure across major global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
IREDA's Record Profits Propel India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
Eskom Invites Proposals to Launch Independent Renewable Energy Business
Empowering India's Future: Skill Development in Renewable Energy
Emmvee Expands Solar Capacity: A New Era in Renewable Energy