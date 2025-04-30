Global Space Endeavors: From Rockets to Satellites

Firefly Aerospace faced a setback when its Alpha rocket experienced a technical failure, causing a Lockheed Martin satellite to crash into the Pacific Ocean. The incident occurred shortly after liftoff from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base due to a detached engine nozzle, critically reducing thrust.

On a brighter note, China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft landed safely in the country's north after a weather-related delay. The spacecraft had been working on China's Tiangong space station. Meanwhile, New Zealand is set to establish a space squadron, highlighting increased focus on space-based defense, according to Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb.

In other news, newly discovered fossils in the Dominican Republic reveal that ferocious land-living crocodiles found refuge in the Caribbean post-dinosaurs. Lastly, Amazon launched 27 satellites for its Kuiper internet network, signaling commencement of a new space internet competition with SpaceX's Starlink.

