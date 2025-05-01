U.S. Greenlights $131M Maritime Domain Deal with India

The U.S. State Department has officially sanctioned a potential $131 million sale of Indo-Pacific maritime domain awareness and related equipment to India. This strategic move aims to bolster India's maritime security capabilities.

Hawkeye 360 has been announced as the principal contractor for this sale, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Wednesday.

This development underscores the growing defense cooperation between the United States and India, highlighting mutual efforts to enhance security in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)