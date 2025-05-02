Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Revolutionary Quantum Valley for 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the state's plans to dedicate a revolutionary 'quantum valley' on January 1, 2026. Partnering with IBM, TCS, and L&T, the tech park will host India's largest quantum computing system. It aims to elevate quantum research, innovation, and governance in India.

  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement for India's technological landscape, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared the dedication of a pioneering 'quantum valley' to the nation by January 1, 2026. This follows strategic agreements inked with major corporations IBM, TCS, and L&T.

The ambitious project, located in Amaravati, is poised to host the country's most advanced quantum technology hub, anchored by IBM's formidable 156-qubit Quantum System Two. This facility has been envisioned as a significant catalyst for innovation, said Naidu.

With its focus on building a scalable ecosystem akin to Silicon Valley, the quantum valley aims to integrate academia, startups, and global partners, ensuring India's leadership in quantum computing. The initiative promises significant high-end job creation and positions Andhra Pradesh as a burgeoning global center for quantum research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

