Left Menu

Unicommerce's Strategic Growth Path: Filling the 'White Spaces' in E-Commerce

Unicommerce eSolutions, aiming to be a 'one-stop-shop' in e-commerce enablement, is open to acquisitions to fill untapped market opportunities or 'white spaces'. Recent strides include acquiring Shipway and its continued growth levers involve expanding internationally and leveraging profits for new ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:27 IST
Unicommerce's Strategic Growth Path: Filling the 'White Spaces' in E-Commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unicommerce eSolutions is on a mission to transform itself into a 'one-stop-shop' for e-commerce enablement, actively seeking acquisitions that offer a logical fit to fill 'white spaces' within the industry. CEO and MD Kapil Makhija emphasizes a strategic approach, balancing acquisitions with in-house developments.

In a conversation with PTI, Makhija elaborated on Unicommerce's approach to potential acquisitions, particularly those that align with areas of the market yet to be tapped. The firm's recent purchase of Shipway underscores its commitment to enhancing its capabilities, particularly in logistics and shipping automation.

Having powered over 7,000 businesses and 10,000 brands, Unicommerce is focused on expanding its end-to-end solutions across the e-commerce chain. With solutions like UniWare, Shipway, and ConvertWay, the firm simplifies the e-commerce journey while staying poised for international expansion and product diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025