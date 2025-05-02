Unicommerce's Strategic Growth Path: Filling the 'White Spaces' in E-Commerce

Unicommerce eSolutions is on a mission to transform itself into a 'one-stop-shop' for e-commerce enablement, actively seeking acquisitions that offer a logical fit to fill 'white spaces' within the industry. CEO and MD Kapil Makhija emphasizes a strategic approach, balancing acquisitions with in-house developments.

In a conversation with PTI, Makhija elaborated on Unicommerce's approach to potential acquisitions, particularly those that align with areas of the market yet to be tapped. The firm's recent purchase of Shipway underscores its commitment to enhancing its capabilities, particularly in logistics and shipping automation.

Having powered over 7,000 businesses and 10,000 brands, Unicommerce is focused on expanding its end-to-end solutions across the e-commerce chain. With solutions like UniWare, Shipway, and ConvertWay, the firm simplifies the e-commerce journey while staying poised for international expansion and product diversification.

(With inputs from agencies.)