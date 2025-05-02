Repairability Revolution: Rating Mobile Devices for a Sustainable Future

India's smartphone and tablet manufacturers will soon face new regulations, requiring them to rate their products on a repairability index, as recommended by a government panel. This initiative seeks to guide consumers in making informed choices, similar to existing energy efficiency ratings for electrical appliances.

The framework, finalized by a panel led by Additional Secretary Bharat Khera of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, aligns industry and consumer group interests. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare criticized tech companies for planning obsolescence, stressing the need for a repairability ecosystem to enhance product longevity.

This repairability index, in its first phase covering smartphones and tablets, will expand to include products like laptops and desktops. The five-point scale will assess factors such as component repairability, ease of disassembly, and spare parts availability, aiming to set a global standard as India is a key smartphone market.

(With inputs from agencies.)