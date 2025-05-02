Left Menu

Repairability Revolution: Rating Mobile Devices for a Sustainable Future

Manufacturers of smartphones and tablets in India will soon need to rate their products on a repairability index, aiding consumers in making informed purchasing decisions. This initiative, guided by a government panel, aims to promote product longevity and transparency, similar to energy efficiency ratings for appliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:49 IST
Repairability Revolution: Rating Mobile Devices for a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's smartphone and tablet manufacturers will soon face new regulations, requiring them to rate their products on a repairability index, as recommended by a government panel. This initiative seeks to guide consumers in making informed choices, similar to existing energy efficiency ratings for electrical appliances.

The framework, finalized by a panel led by Additional Secretary Bharat Khera of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, aligns industry and consumer group interests. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare criticized tech companies for planning obsolescence, stressing the need for a repairability ecosystem to enhance product longevity.

This repairability index, in its first phase covering smartphones and tablets, will expand to include products like laptops and desktops. The five-point scale will assess factors such as component repairability, ease of disassembly, and spare parts availability, aiming to set a global standard as India is a key smartphone market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025