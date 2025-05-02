Repairability Revolution: Rating Mobile Devices for a Sustainable Future
Manufacturers of smartphones and tablets in India will soon need to rate their products on a repairability index, aiding consumers in making informed purchasing decisions. This initiative, guided by a government panel, aims to promote product longevity and transparency, similar to energy efficiency ratings for appliances.
- Country:
- India
India's smartphone and tablet manufacturers will soon face new regulations, requiring them to rate their products on a repairability index, as recommended by a government panel. This initiative seeks to guide consumers in making informed choices, similar to existing energy efficiency ratings for electrical appliances.
The framework, finalized by a panel led by Additional Secretary Bharat Khera of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, aligns industry and consumer group interests. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare criticized tech companies for planning obsolescence, stressing the need for a repairability ecosystem to enhance product longevity.
This repairability index, in its first phase covering smartphones and tablets, will expand to include products like laptops and desktops. The five-point scale will assess factors such as component repairability, ease of disassembly, and spare parts availability, aiming to set a global standard as India is a key smartphone market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Mahatma Gandhi Bust: Celebrating Indian Contributions in the Anglo-Boer War
Indian Auto Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Global Challenges
Volatile Indian Markets Open Flat as Investors Eye Key Earnings
India's Cricket Shake-up: Coaches Dismissed After Border-Gavaskar Debacle
Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025